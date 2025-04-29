Sound the sirens for summer: Glenwood Springs Fire Department to host annual open house May 10

For 10 years, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department has set aside a spring day to strengthen the bond between public servants and the tight-knit community that they serve — and usher in the summer spirit.

On May 10, the department will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., closing 8th St. from Cooper to Blake avenues. The fire department will offer family-friendly fun in the sun with food, activities, community connection, and more.

“(My favorite part) is getting out and seeing all the families,” Glenwood Springs Fire Department Fire Marshal Robin Pitt said. “Seeing all the families from around town getting out with all the firefighters, all the kids’ eyes light up, and even the parents get a kick out of it. It’s a great way to kick off summer.”

The Glenwood Springs Lions Club chapter, the Kiwanis Club, the Glenwood Springs Rotary Club, and the local Coca Cola suppliers will once again supply food and drink during the event.

The GSFD doesn’t look at the annual open house as a fundraising opportunity, rather a good chance to educate and connect with the community.

“We want people to come out, learn, get to meet the community and meet your firefighters,” said GSFD Fire Inspector Steve Sandoval, a 20-year department veteran. “Because (Glenwood) is a changing environment. We’re getting so many new faces here that when they see us out and about, they’re like, ‘I don’t know that one.’ So it’s a good way to get to meet people.”

Sandoval said the event has grown significantly over the past decade.

“When we started doing this consistently around 10 years ago, we would just open the bays and people would meet the firefighters. Compare that to what today’s show is like; we close down the street, we have food and activities, and the kids can play firefighter for a day. In the last four or five years, it has grown into the show it is today.”

One of the most popular additions is the water rescue demonstration, which boasts a 12×12 porter tank that can hold 2500 gallons of water.

“Most people don’t really get to see us in the river,” Pitt said. “It is cool for people to see the different aspects of being a firefighter.”

Other highlights include fire extinguisher presentations,water safety training and a demonstration of the “jaws of life”, a rescue tool used when required to cut through vehicles. The fire department’s “smoke trailer,” which simulates real fire conditions, also returns as a crowd favorite. The open house isn’t just a meet and greet with public servants, but also a hands-on learning experience for all ages.

“It’s really quite cool to see how fast the equipment can peel apart a car,” Pitt laughed.

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, 806 Cooper Ave.