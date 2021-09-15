South Midland Avenue, 4 Mile Road roundabout construction zone to be single lane only for two weeks
Beginning today, traffic traveling through the roundabout under construction at 4 Mile Road and South Midland Avenue will be single-lane only for the next two weeks, a Glenwood Springs news release states.
Flaggers will manage traffic 24-hours a day while the roundabout is under construction.
The South Midland Community Communications Coalition is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Sullivan Park, 1500 Mount Sopris Drive. The public is welcome to attend, and the South Midland Avenue construction team is slated to be available for questions and updates. Potential attendees are encouraged to RSVP by email southmidlandproject@gmail.com or phone at 970-618-5379.
