South Midland construction on track for summer completion
Motorists should expect weekend delays
With workers wrapping up water tie-in work on South Midland Avenue, the improvement project remains on schedule for completion this summer, a news release states.
Crews recently finished a waterline stretching 6,700 feet from Hager Lane to Four Mile Road, replacing the old 12-inch pipe with an 18-inch line. The expanded waterline capacity could boost the water system’s reliability in the Midland Corridor south of 27th Street, according to the news release.
Moving forward, crews are slated to work on curb and gutter, milling and road base installation. Asphalt work could begin in May.
Glenwood Springs Earth Day celebrations Friday, Saturday and Sunday could cause some traffic delays as residents tow their yard waste to the old rodeo fairgrounds on Airport Road.
Additionally, motorists can expect one-lane road closures on South Midland and delays on 27th Street on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a news release states.
Occasionally, work hours could be extended, but a news release states the city plans to notify travelers in advance of those extensions.
Go to http://www.cogs.us/notifyme to sign up for project alerts.
To learn more about the project, call 970-618-5379, email southmidlandproject@gmail.com or visit http://www.cogs.us/SouthMidland.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Rifle boys, Coal Ridge girls win Eagle Invitational track meet
The Rifle boys and Coal Ridge girls were tops among Garfield County high school track and field teams competing at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday.