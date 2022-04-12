South Midland construction on track for summer completion

Construction crews work to lay and level concrete for the new sidewalk along South Midland on Monday morning.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

With workers wrapping up water tie-in work on South Midland Avenue, the improvement project remains on schedule for completion this summer, a news release states.

Crews recently finished a waterline stretching 6,700 feet from Hager Lane to Four Mile Road, replacing the old 12-inch pipe with an 18-inch line. The expanded waterline capacity could boost the water system’s reliability in the Midland Corridor south of 27th Street, according to the news release.

Crews continue work to complete the new sidewalk along South Midland and are on track for completion this summer.

Moving forward, crews are slated to work on curb and gutter, milling and road base installation. Asphalt work could begin in May.

Additionally, motorists can expect one-lane road closures on South Midland and delays on 27th Street on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a news release states.

Occasionally, work hours could be extended, but a news release states the city plans to notify travelers in advance of those extensions.

Go to http://www.cogs.us/notifyme to sign up for project alerts.

To learn more about the project, call 970-618-5379, email southmidlandproject@gmail.com or visit http://www.cogs.us/SouthMidland .

Construction crews do excavation work to clear out the old roadway before laying a new road base in preparation for paving on South Midland.

