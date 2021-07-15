South Midland project on schedule, despite extended weekend closures

Drivers should expect extended lane closures along South Midland seven days a week, according to Bryana Starbuck, Glenwood Springs public information officer.

South Midland motorists should plan for lane closures Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In an email, Starbuck said the South Midland project is generally tracking well.

The rebuilding of the South Midland Avenue corridor is an 18-month reconstruction project. Construction started in 2020 and is expected to wrap up in summer of 2020.

This stretch of roadway is prone to potholes, intersections have poor sight lines, the corridor experiences regular rockfall events and there are gaps in pedestrian infrastructure and traffic volumes are on the rise. Approximately one-third of Glenwood Springs residents use this corridor. Global supply chain issues have been a challenge across projects,” she said. “With the work schedule over the next six weeks, construction crews are on track to get necessary road work completed ahead of the start of the school year. This work includes the east sidewalk for pedestrian and bike access and the bus turnaround location for Sopris Elementary.”

Starbuck said work on Sundays is necessary to get work done ahead of the school year starting on Friday.

“In addition, regular Sunday work should position the project for a winter shutdown period,” Starbuck said.

Potholes along South Midland are patched as they occur, Starbuck said.

“Temporary surface conditions exist along South Midland, causing potholes to be challenging,” Starbuck said, adding that weather conditions also play a role in repair.

“The project will include a complete replacement of the existing roadway between 27th Street and Four Mile Road. One aspect of the improvements included in this project is addressing the underlying issues that currently cause South Midland to be prone to potholes with drainage and subgrade improvements,” Starbuck said.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.