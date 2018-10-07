Southwest Colorado wildfire, burning since June 1, declared ‘controlled’

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service officials say a wildfire that scorched about 85 square miles in southwest Colorado is “controlled,” more than four months after it started.

The Durango Herald reports the 416 Fire started June 1 and was declared fully contained July 31, meaning fire crews had the blaze contained within a certain boundary. Controlled means there is no active fire within containment lines and no hot spots near the containment lines.

Forest Service officials say the fire continues to smolder in spots, and it could be months before it’s extinguished.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.