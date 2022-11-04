Soy sauce spilled all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, adding to Summit County’s history of large-scale food spills

Soy sauce spilled onto Interstate 70 on Nov. 2, 2022. Crews originally thought the substance was flammable gas or oil.

A semitractor-trailer spilled soy sauce all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, temporarily closing the eastbound lanes near Frisco at around 1 p.m.

Summit Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to the scene, as it was originally thought that the truck was spilling flammable gas or fuel onto the roadway, according to an Instagram post from the department.

Steve Lipsher, public information officer for Summit Fire & EMS, said that this is not the first time food products have been strewn on Summit County roadways, including two separate “egg incidents” and other perishables.

“We’ve had at least a couple of beer trucks overturned,” Lipsher said. “We have had potatoes scattered on the highway. We’ve had lentil beans , as well. There have been a number of situations where restaurant supplies and such have ended up causing a bit of a mess.”

Lipsher said that it did not take long for crews to clean the area. Crews worked to clear the area, and all eastbound lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Because it was food grade, we could just wash it and dilute it and direct it into the median,” he said. “We didn’t want it to go into the water source. For the environmental concern, the biggest thing is we didn’t want it to attract wildlife since it was salty.”