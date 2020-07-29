Spa of the Rockies lays off employees

Pool goers enjoy a mild January evening at the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The Spa of the Rockies has laid off most of its employees effective July 31.

The spa never reopened following the COVID lockdown and is currently closed with no set reopening date, its website says.

“Our spa’s been closed since the day our whole operation was shut down,” said Kevin Flohr, Hot Springs Resort director of operations.

During that time, employees were paid, Flohr said.

“The Glenwood Hot Springs Resort did pay them throughout the closure through the PPP program,” he said.

Flohr said that with coronavirus it is not a safe or productive time for spas to be open. Other amenities at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort remain open.

“Other spas are not being successful. It’s a dangerous environment to be in,” he said.

Guests have not been expressing interest in spa services, either.

“In reality a lot of people don’t want it. It’s one of the things people are not requesting when they book a room,” Flohr said.

While the spa is evaluating how to open safely, there is little guidance available.

“Does anyone have an effective plan for that business model? Currently we can’t find anyone that does. If you look in the state directions and guidelines there’s really not a lot of direction in that area, either,” Flohr said. “So it’s best to wait for direction and wait for guidance and wait to see what the safety protocol is, and right now there’s nothing you can put out there and say, ‘This is safe,’” he said.

The continued closure is about safety, Flohr said.

“A spa is even more intimate than a tattoo parlor or a barber or a hair salon, so in the best judgment it wouldn’t be wise to open to business in that environment for the safety of everyone concerned, our employees being Number One and obviously the guests,” he said.

Flohr said the spa needed to give employees the chance to move on.

“You have to give people the ability to go out and seek employment if they choose to do so, and that’s the best way to do it,” he said.

Flohr said the layoffs were about necessity, not performance.

“It’s a tough decision, but every one of then is welcome to reapply when we get to the point where we can reopen again,” he said.

Flohr would not disclose the exact number of employees laid off.

cwertheim@postindependent.com