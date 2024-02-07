Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games come to the Roaring Fork Valley this weekend
The Special Olympics Colorado annual Western winter games in Glenwood Springs is happening this weekend. On Friday, they will be happening at Sunlight Mountain Resort and on Saturday they’ll be at Argonaut Farm, a news release from Special Olympics Colorado said.
The Opening Ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m. for both days, the release stated.
The Western Winter Games Alpine, on Friday, has three skiing events; Giant Slalom, Slalom and Sit Ski and Tether, Unified. The snowboarding events are Giant Slalom and Slalom, Unified. There are three levels for each event, Novice, Intermediate and Advanced.
The Nordic Western Winter Games, on Saturday, will feature Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoeing. Both events have various distances and Unified Races.
19 teams are competing this weekend. There will be more than 200 athletes, Unified Partners and coaches at these events, including more than 40 volunteers, the release said.
What: Western Winter Games Alpine
When: 8:30 a.m. Friday
Where: Sunlight Ski Resort
Cost: Free
What: Western Winter Games Nordic
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Argonaut Farms, 7102 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs
Cost: Free
