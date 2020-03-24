Special Roaring Fork School board meeting Wednesday to include discussion of online instruction

Online library or E-learning concept. Open laptop and book compilation. 3d illustration All textures were created me in Adobe Illustrator.

A special Roaring Fork School District Board of Education video meeting Wednesday is expected to shed some light on the district’s tentative plans for online instruction, as school facilities will remain closed after spring break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is set for 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, and will be open for staff, parents and the general public to tune in. The agenda and call-in information is available here.

District schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt are technically on spring break through this week, and have been since the decision to start spring break early on March 16.

The district instruction team has been using the time to devise a plan for providing online learning or teacher-student connections of some sort beginning the week of March 30.

Among the action items will be a resolution granting special powers related to online instruction and food service delivery. Both measures have been recommended by the Colorado Association of School Boards in response to COVID-19, according to a press release.

In addition to online instructions, the district is looking to begin providing daytime meals to families in need starting next week.

The board is also expected to take action on a policy allowing electronic board meetings, which is likely to become the norm for the next several weeks.

In addition, the Garfield Re-2 School Board has set a special in-person meeting for 5:30 p.m. Thursday to also consider policy provisions allowing for electronic meetings.

The district oversees schools in Rifle, Silt and New Castle, which also are on spring break through this week but will remain closed at least until April 20, per state health department orders related to the efforts to contain COVID-19.