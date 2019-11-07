Spirits of New Castle Walk brings residents of Highland Cemetery to life Saturday night

Matthew Bennett/Post Independent



The stories of those laid to rest in Highland Cemetery will come to life Saturday night at “The Spirits of New Castle Walk.”

Characters will portray the town’s founders, miners and other historical figures from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 9 at Highland Cemetery, located at 1009 Clubhouse Drive in New Castle.

“It’s not spooky. So, nothing to be scared of,” Mari Riddile, New Castle Chamber of Commerce administrator, said. “We are taking the old citizens of New Castle and having different people dress up like them and share some information about them.”

Groups of about 15 people will make their way through the cemetery, which dates back to 1888, and learn about notable community figures.

Current New Castle Mayor Art Riddile will play the role of the town’s first Mayor Merritt Vandeventer who served from 1888 to 1890.

Other characters include a schoolteacher, a union and confederate soldier and more.

“We have graves of both a Union and a Confederate soldier, and the two of them will be acting out a little duel,” Riddile said.

Proceeds from Saturday night’s spirit walk will benefit New Castle’s Chamber of Commerce and Historical Society.

Tickets cost $10 for adults or $5 for children and can be purchased at New Castle Town Hall (450 W. Main St.), the New Castle Chamber (423 W. Main St.), Edward Jones (820 Castle Valley Blvd. No. 108) and Spirits of New Castle (320 W. Main St.).

“They will be for sale at the event too,” Riddile said. “At the end we are going to have hot chocolate, cookies, a bonfire and some cowboy music.”

