Splash down Shoshone Rapids at a discount

People enjoy a previous Raftoberfest.

Submitted/Thomas Carter

Few feelings compare to conquering whitewater rapids cascading over rocky boulders lining the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon.

On Aug. 13, Arvada nonprofit Epic Experience and Glenwood Springs-based Whitewater Rafting LLC are teaming up to offer guided trips down the Colorado. Called Raftoberfest, people can pay $100 to float the Shoshone Rapids, swim and enjoy a small beer festival, live music, food and games back at the boathouse, Whitewater Rafting Owner Thomas Carter said.

“We’ll put in at Shoshone and we’ll get some Class Three rapids in that 2-mile section, and then we’ll continue down river for another seven miles,” he said. “Everyone’s just kind of hanging out, jumping in, doing some swimming in the river.”

Proceeds go to both Raftoberfest and Epic Experience, which offers adult camps for cancer survivors.

“It’s like-minded people, and those guys could talk about all the struggles in their lives going on,” Carter said about Epic. “They have a good time in nature while they’re doing it, so it’s really positive and it builds friendships for those guys.”

After Saturday’s ride come the festivities. A silent auction is also available.

“We get back to the boathouse at roughly five o’clock,” Carter said.

That’s followed by beer, food, music and yard games, he added.

Rafters raise their paddles during a previous Raftoberfest event.

Submitted/Thomas Carter

Reservations are being taken right now, with $50 for the beer tasting and $100 for the entire trip. The event is slated for 1-7:30 p.m., with everyone meeting at Whitewater Rafting, 2000 Devereux Road in Glenwood Springs.

“It’s actually kind of a discounted trip for everyone,” Carter said.

This is the fourth year of Raftoberfest, and Carter said participation is anticipated between 50-100 people. To register, call Whitewater at 970-945-8477 or by reaching out to Epic at 855-650-9907. You can also register by visiting bit.ly/raftoberfest22

“There’s nothing better than raising money for a great cause, but also having a good time while you’re doing it,” Carter said.