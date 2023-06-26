Spring Creek Fire at Parachute still active, more resources called in

Recent activity from the Spring Creek Fire in Parachute.

Courtesy

The Spring Creek Fire about 5 miles southwest of Parachute is still active, a Bureau of Land Management spokesperson said shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

BLM Public Information Officer Eric Coulter said about 20-30 acres are still exhibiting active fire behavior due to windy and dry conditions.

“We had about 20% containment going into today and were were looking really good,” Coulter said. “But there is a section of the fire that is rugged terrain and pretty hard to get to. We have called in more resources.”

The fire, which began Saturday afternoon, spread to more than 200 acres before being contained and reduced in size. Air and ground resources are still deployed, including 150 personnel. Coulter said hot shot crews have been deployed to assist.

“There will be pretty active fire personnel in the area, with direct suppression efforts and we’ll go from there,” he said.

There are still no direct threats to area structures. Point protection has been applied to oil and gas infrastructure in the area, Coulter said.

Winds are taking the fire in south and southwest directions, Coulter said.

Furthers updates will be provided when available.