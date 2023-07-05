Spring Creek Fire behavior proves more calm than anticipated

The Spring Creek Fire near Parachute at night.

Unexpected cloud cover was a saving grace for the majority of Tuesday as ground and air crews continued containment efforts for the Spring Creek Fire five miles southwest of Parachute.

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Two reported Wednesday morning that the fire is still currently 37% contained, at 2,940 acres. It has gone relatively unchanged in size over the past two days despite Tuesday producing high winds. There are 544 personnel still aiding.

“Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Two’s tactical plan for yesterday’s challenging weather conditions proved to be effective,” officials said in a news release. “Strong, gusty winds began around 3 p.m., but the cloud cover kept the fire from heating up excessively. Overall fire behavior was relatively calm, burning through the underbrush.”

Several days of drying conditions have increased the chances of smaller vegetation igniting and carrying fire; however, the larger fuels, like live trees, remain too moist for the fire to climb up the branches and torch, the release states.

Though all of the fire encompasses Bureau of Land Management land, it has edged close to the White River National Forest. U.S. Forest Service Public Information Officer David Boyd said earlier this week that heavy snowpack in the Colorado River Basin this past winter — including heavy spring rains — keeps forest land above 9,000 feet damper and well protected from any further spread of the Spring Creek Fire.

“There’s still mud up there,” he said.

Creeping fire behavior, however, has helped remove fuels below 9,000 feet in elevation, fire officials said.

“Late in the afternoon (Tuesday), because conditions were appropriate, fire managers implemented the plan to ignite the dense oak scrub and mahogany brush on the northeast side of the fire,” the release states. “Using drones —unmanned aerial systems (UAS) — operators can strategically apply fire to the landscape from a safe distance. The plastic spheres dropped by the UAS contain a combustible chemical combination that ignites the vegetation.”

The purpose is to burn fuels under the most advantageous conditions and rob the fire of materials that could burn much hotter under drier conditions, the incident team reported. If the test fires burn as expected and conditions remain favorable, there may be additional burnout operations inside the contingency lines.

There are still no evacuation notices in place, nor have any structures been affected by the fire. Oil and gas infrastructure is in the area.

The fire was first reported June 24 and its cause is still under investigation.

“Near critical fire weather is expected to return Thursday through Sunday with high temperatures and gusty winds,” the release states. “Residents must remain vigilant in preventing any new fire starts that would pull resources away from the Spring Creek Fire.”