Spring Creek Fire continues to burn near Parachute; grows slightly to 2,910 acres

A helicopter flies through smoke at the Spring Creek Fire.

UCR/Courtesy

Firefighters continue efforts to suppress the Spring Creek Fire, which has grown to 2,910 acres and sits at 21% containment, a Friday morning news release states.

First reported June 24, strong winds throughout the region caused it to grow significantly in size earlier this week. A total of 441 total personnel are working to try and subdue the fire.

Up from the 2,859 acre mark reported on Thursday, firefighters have completed an indirect hand line on the northern side of the fire, removing dry vegetation and burnable material to slow the fire’s progress, according to Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team 2.

With weather forecasted in the mid 70s throughout the day, moisture and a slight chance of rainfall are moving into the region.

Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road continue to be open to local traffic only. Authorities ask citizens to avoid these areas if possible and drive with caution as there is an increase in fire personnel on the road.

While no evacuations have been ordered, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service has enforced public land closure orders as wind gusts of 5-10 mph are expected throughout Friday.

Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team 2 is set to hold a Spring Creek Fire community meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 at the Grand Valley Fire Protection District, where those in attendance can ask any questions they may have regarding the fire. Garfield County residents can also tune in via the Spring Creek Fire Facebook page .