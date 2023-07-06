Spring Creek Fire continues to engulf Parachute outskirts as firefighters try to contain fire

A helicopter passes by the Spring Creek Fire on June 27.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

A fire that first sparked on June 24, firefighters have maintained 37% containment of the blaze that has torched 2,958 acres five miles southwest of Parachute.

Containment of the Spring Creek Fire increased from 25-37% between Sunday and Thursday, figures show. The size of the fire on Sunday was 2,925 acres.

With a total of 535 personnel working to suppress the fire, firefighters were able to hold the fireline throughout the holiday, according to a news release from Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Two.

“The favorable weather conditions provided crews with an opportunity to ignite unburned fuel on the northeast side, connecting the burned area to the prepared holding line of Dry Creek Road,” the release states. “Pumps, hoses and water tanks are staged near the holding lines so firefighters can quickly access and use these tools as needed.”

As crews work to continue to contain the fire, officials are continuing to express the importance of personnel safety.

Building an extraction route on the east side of the fire to provide rapid transport if needed, crews were pulled back via helicopter during Tuesday’s high winds.

With crews expected to spend several nights sleeping at spike camps — camps designated close to the fire with supplies accessible from the main base — firefighters are expecting to further secure the fireline.

Expecting winds under 20 mph throughout the course of Thursday, fire managers will continue to closely monitor conditions but are confident the fire will continue to stay maintained, according to the release.

While the fire continues to burn, Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road continue to be open to local traffic only. Authorities ask residents to avoid these areas if possible and drive with caution as there is an increase in fire personnel on the road.

A red flag warning continues to be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.