Spring Creek Fire reaches 3,200 acres in size

A gust of wind reignites the Spring Creek Fire last week.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Firefighters are continuing efforts in containing the Spring Creek Fire, which has rapidly spread across approximately 3,200 acres of land in the southwest region of Parachute, Colorado. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, as fire crews work tirelessly to gain control and protect the surrounding communities.

On Thursday, the fire was 2,958 acres in size.

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Two is at the forefront of the firefighting efforts, focusing on enhancing the holding lines around the fire and eliminating potential fuel sources within the fire perimeter.

On Thursday, a successful burnout operation was conducted on the west end of the fire, where firefighters successfully connected the blaze to the holding lines. This tactic has helped to limit the fire’s progression.

With weather conditions continuing to pose significant challenges, strong winds have quickly dried out the vegetation, creating favorable conditions for fire growth. With temperatures soaring into the 90’s this week, the vegetation is rapidly drying out, becoming highly susceptible to burning.

To counteract these conditions, fire managers have planned additional aerial ignitions to reinforce the holding lines and create a buffer zone between the fire and the drying fuels.

“The fire is more of like a controlled burn throughout the vegetation,” Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Two Fire Behavior Analyst Bryan Gaines said. “Everything is moving at a very slow pace across the landscape.”

In a carefully coordinated strategy, firefighters will conduct controlled ignitions within the holding lines to deprive the fire of fuel and mitigate the risk of winds worsening the situation.

“This is a team effort and we just want to let the community know that your in great hands and we thank you for your support,” Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control agency administrator Ryan McCauley said.

As fire operations continue, authorities have implemented closures in the affected areas for public safety. The Bureau of Land Management Colorado River Valley Field Office and the US Forest Service White River National Forest have issued closure orders, restricting access to public lands.

Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road remain open for local traffic only, although caution is advised due to increased fire-related traffic on the roadways.