Spring snow at Rifle Falls State Park

Jay Kircher, visiting from St. Louis, snaps a photo at Rifle Falls State Park after it received a spring snow shower Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Citizen Telegram

A spring snow shower created a fantastic series of contrasts at Rifle Falls State Park on Tuesday. And although vegetation is starting to emerge, the frosted tree limbs and fresh powder blanketing the landscape made it seem like winter was still in full effect.

Louis Kircher, left, poses for a photo being taken by his mother, Molly, at Rifle Falls State Park on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Citizen Telegram
A stream cascades over rocks at Rifle Falls State Park on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
The falls at Rifle Falls State Park splash over rocks after a spring snow shower Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Grass Valley Canal snakes through Rifle Falls State Park on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A pond at Rifle Falls State Park on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A cave at Rifle Falls State Park remains untouched by spring snowfall Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

