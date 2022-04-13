Spring snow at Rifle Falls State Park
A spring snow shower created a fantastic series of contrasts at Rifle Falls State Park on Tuesday. And although vegetation is starting to emerge, the frosted tree limbs and fresh powder blanketing the landscape made it seem like winter was still in full effect.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com.
