Spring sports for Western Garfield County now blooming
Even though some schools are right now on spring break, a new season of prep sports in Western Garfield County is now underway. Here’s what’s in store for upcoming events:
COAL RIDGE
Track and field
- Titans track and field heads to the Cedaredge Invite on April 1
Baseball
- Titans baseball (1-0) heads to Salida to play Calhan (2-3) at 1:30 p.m. Friday
Girls soccer
- Titans girls soccer (0-3-1) hosts Roaring Fork (1-3) at 4 p.m. April 6
RIFLE
Track and field
- Bears track and field heads to the Cedaredge Invite on April 1
Baseball
- Bears baseball (1-2) heads to Palisade (2-6) to play the Bulldogs at 5 p.m. April 5
Girls soccer
- Bears girls soccer (0-3-1) hosts Lake County (0-1) at 4 p.m. April 4
GRAND VALLEY
Track and field
- Cardinals track and field heads to Meeker for an invite Friday
Baseball
- Cardinals baseball (03) hosts North Fork (1-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday
Girls soccer
- Cardinals girls soccer (1-2) hosts Vail Christian (1-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday
