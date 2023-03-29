 Spring sports for Western Garfield County now blooming | PostIndependent.com
Spring sports for Western Garfield County now blooming

Staff Report
  

Grand Valley sophomore Brynli Dowd winds up to punt the ball against Rifle on March 14.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

Even though some schools are right now on spring break, a new season of prep sports in Western Garfield County is now underway. Here’s what’s in store for upcoming events:

COAL RIDGE

Track and field

  • Titans track and field heads to the Cedaredge Invite on April 1

Baseball

  • Titans baseball (1-0) heads to Salida to play Calhan (2-3) at 1:30 p.m. Friday

Girls soccer

  • Titans girls soccer (0-3-1) hosts Roaring Fork (1-3) at 4 p.m. April 6

RIFLE

Track and field

  • Bears track and field heads to the Cedaredge Invite on April 1

Baseball

  • Bears baseball (1-2) heads to Palisade (2-6) to play the Bulldogs at 5 p.m. April 5

Girls soccer

  • Bears girls soccer (0-3-1) hosts Lake County (0-1) at 4 p.m. April 4

GRAND VALLEY

Track and field

  • Cardinals track and field heads to Meeker for an invite Friday

Baseball

  • Cardinals baseball (03) hosts North Fork (1-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday

Girls soccer

  • Cardinals girls soccer (1-2) hosts Vail Christian (1-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday
Rifle and Grand Valley girls soccer teams go head to head on March 14.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Coal Ridge senior Addy Davis winds up to throw a shot put during the Rifle High School Invitational on March 17.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle senior Lizbeth Gutierrez Lopez evades a Grand Valley defender at home on March 14.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Competitors take off from the start of a race during the Rifle High School Invitational on March 17.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Grand Valley junior Jaycee Pittman plays defense against Rifle on March 14.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle sophomore Cody Pinkerton attempts to hover over the bar during the pole vault competition in Rifle on March 17.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

