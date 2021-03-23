 Spring sports kickoff in Garfield County | PostIndependent.com
Spring sports kickoff in Garfield County

A look at the first week of spring sports from Carbondale to Rifle.

The Glenwood Springs Demon football team take the field during Friday night's season opening game against the Aspen Skiers. The Glenwood Demons defeated the Aspen Skiers 41-14.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Blake Nieslanik gets through the defending Aspen Skiers during Friday night's season opening game at Glenwood Springs High School.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The referee signals a touchdown for the Glenwood Springs Demons during Friday night's season opening game at Glenwood Springs High School.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Evan Heyl looks for an open receiver during Friday night's season opener game against the Aspen Skiers.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rifle starting quarterback Gavin Peterson awaits the snap during a game against Coal Ridge on Friday. Ray K. Erku

Rifle’s Kaden Wolf evades a Coal Ridge defender Friday. The Rifle Bears defeated the Coal Ridge Titans 49-0. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Rifle’s Katelyn Mentink plays the ball during a home game against Roaring Fork on Saturday. Roaring Fork defeated Rifle 3-1. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Roaring Fork’s Lily Nieslanik sets up for a serve against Rifle on Saturday. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Rifle volleyball huddles up during a home game against Roaring Fork on Saturday. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Rifle’s Emmanuel Marin plays the ball against Eagle Valley on Saturday. The Eagle Valley Devils defeated the Rifle Bears 3-1/ Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Rifle’s Isaac Tigert goes for the ball against an Eagle Valley defender Saturday. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Roaring Fork High School Ram Ross Barlow dribbles the ball past the defending Delta Panther during last Thursday's game. The Panthers defeated the Rams 3-0.
John Stroud/Post Independent
