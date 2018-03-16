St. Patrick’s Day DUI campaign statewide this weekend; don’t imbibe and drive

Be sure you’re sober if driving this weekend.

A statewide law-enforcement patrol, aimed at identifying and arresting DUI drivers during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, starts today and winds up Monday.

Last year’s St. Patrick’s Day enforcement resulted in 607 arrests for impaired driving, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation news release. Alcohol, marijuana and other drugs can all cause impairment. Last year’s arrests were a 33 percent increase from 2016.

“One impaired driver on the road is too many, let alone over 600,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the State Patrol. “People need to understand that even a single drink can impair your ability to drive and risk the safety of yourself and others. The consequences are simply not worth the risk.”

The State Patrol, CDOT and local law enforcement agencies are participating in the annual crackdown, called The Heat is On.

