Stage is set for Garfield County athletes prepared to compete in CHSAA Track and Field championships

Glenwood Springs senior Ruby Patch leads the field en route to the 100-meter hurdles win at the Demons Invitational on April 15.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

A handful of Garfield County students have punched their ticket to the 2023 Colorado High School Track and Field Championships and will look to bring home medals this coming weekend.

Needing a top-18 ranking in their individual event competition throughout the season to qualify for the state championships, six different Garfield County and Roaring Fork District high schools will be represented at the meet. Those in attendance will have a chance to witness the prowess that has taken form in the Western Slope League this season.

Coal Ridge High School, which will see a number of male and female athletes find their way to Jefferson County Stadium this weekend, has a number of students making their way to the collegiate track and field ranks following their final high school competition.

Senior Mikayla Cheney is set to attend the United States Military Academy West Point following high school, where she will continue her track career. Others planning to continue their track career include Dylan Campell, who plans to attend Colorado Mesa University, and Tyler Parker, who will find his way to Durango to continue his track and field career at Fort Lewis College.

All three student-athletes, who have gone on to break a number of Coal Ridge records during the course of this season, have cemented their spots in the state competition starting Thursday.

During the Dennis Teeters Tiger Invitational this past weekend, Parker was able to shatter two school records, in the 1600- and 3200-meter races, where one event found him squeezing into a top-18 spot for the state meet.

Recording a 4:33.11 time in the 1600 and placing third, Parker bumped himself up from the No. 25 spot into the No.17 spot and solidified an opportunity to compete for a state medal.

“It’s been a goal of mine to get the distance records here since I was a freshman,” Parker said. “I’m proud that I was able to cement myself into the record books at the school along with others who have worked so hard this year.”

Others posting personal bests this past weekend were Rifle High’s Sophia Craig, who now sits No.14 in the class 3A pole vault, and the Grand Valley boys 4×200 relay team, who earned themselves a No.15 ranking.

Coal Ridge’s Josie Pfirman and Rifle’s Julia Torrens both posted personal bests this weekend in the pole vault, but just missed the cut, sitting in the No. 20 and No. 21 spot, respectively.

State qualifiers and event rankings:

2A

Grand Valley: Kade Sackett, 17th 400 meters, 12th 800 meters, fifth triple jump; boys 4×100 relay, ninth; boys 4×200 relay, 15th; boys 800 sprint medley, first; Jacob Doyle, fifth shot put, first discus; Taylor Pittman, 10th 300 meter hurdles; girls 4×100 relay, 15th; girls 4×400 relay, first; girls 800 sprint medley, 16th

3A

Coal Ridge: Omar Vergara, 15th 200 meters, eighth 400 meters; Dylan Campbell, seventh 400 meters; fourth 800 meters; James Webber, 12th 400 meters; Tyler Parker, 17th 1600 meters; boys 4×100 relay, sixth; boys 4×200 relay, eighth; boys 4×400 relay, first; boys 4×800 relay, fourth; boys 800 meter sprint medley, second; Justin Richel, 10th pole vault; Angelo Perea, 15th discus; Jackie Camunez, 13th 100 meters, ninth 200 meters, sixth 400 meters; Mikayla Cheney, 15th 200 meters, fourth 400 meters, fifth 800 meters; third 1600 meters, third 3200 meters; girls 4×100 relay, 15th; girls 4×200 relay, eighth; girls 4×400 relay, first; girls 4×800 relay, fifth; girls 800 meter sprint medley, first; Aceley Porter, 11th triple jump; Samantha Simons, 18th pole vault; Brilee Jensen, first shot put, fifth discus; Addy Davis, 17th shot put, third discus

Roaring Fork: Kyra Reeds, 17th 100 meter hurdles, 18th 300 meter hurdles

Rifle: Jade Cunningham, 12th triple jump; Joel Valencia, 13th high jump; Troy Mataia, second shot put, ninth discus; Rylan Petree, 15th 400 meter; Nevaeh Henderson, 10th long jump; Sophia Craig, 14th pole vault; Triniti Johnson, 16th pole vault; boys 800 spring medley, sixth

Basalt: Jared Tennenbaum, 14th 300 meters; Jacey Read, sixth 100 meters, 12th high jump, eighth 200 meters; Ava Lane, fifth 400 meters, seventh 800 meters, 12th 1600 meters; girls 4×400 relay, tenth; girls 4×800 relay, 16th; girls 800 meter sprint medley, eighth

4A

Glenwood Springs: Sophia Connerton-Nevin, 14th 3200 meter; Ruby Patch, ninth 100 meter hurdles, 12th 300 meter hurdles; Breauna Sorenson, 12th long jump