Starting at 5:30 p.m.: 2023 Glenwood Springs City Council candidate forum
Check here at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20 to watch the livestream of the 2023 Issues and Answers forum, brought to you by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, KMTS and Post Independent.
Candidates for this year’s city council races include:
- Incumbent Tony Hershey for at-large
- Challenger Erin Zalinski for at-large
- Incumbent Marco Dehm for Ward 1, unopposed
- Challenger Sumner Schachter for Ward 3
- Incumbent Charlie Willman for Ward 3
- Challenger Mitchell Weimer for Ward 4, unopposed
If the video below doesn’t load, you can watch the live stream here: https://fb.watch/joFhXbRUtr/
