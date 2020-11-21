State: 1 in 49 Coloradans are now contagious with COVID-19
That’s about six times worse than the figure a month ago
One in 49 Coloradans is now contagious with COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday, citing estimates from the Colorado School of Public Health.
That’s a dramatic leap from last week’s estimate of 1 in 110. In late October, officials estimated the average was 1 in 292.
“If you have five people over, you’ve got a 1 in 10 chance of being exposed to the virus right there,” Polis said during a virtual press conference Friday. “Literally everybody that you encounter could be contagious at this time.
As of Friday afternoon, the state reported 1,564 people were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, with another 159 suspected cases. That is a new state record, and far above the springtime peak 1,277 hospitalizations of people either confirmed or suspected to have the virus. Mesa County reported Thursday that it has no remaining ICU capacity, and Polis said Friday that Weld County had just three ICU beds remaining.
Polis also reported more than 5,000 confirmed new cases of the virus Friday, though he said the state believes the real daily number of new cases is likely as high as 12,000.
