State Patrol pursues vehicle doing 150 mph in Garfield County

Just after midnight, Colorado State Patrol came across a vehicle traveling 150 miles per hour, double the speed limit, on westbound on Interstate 70 near New Castle.

The officers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight at around mile marker 100 and backed off for safety concerns, ending the pursuit.

According to a report in the Denver Post, the car was an older-model Mustang. It was going so fast that state troopers couldn't get a read on its license plate.

The driver was going 140 mph in on a stretch of Interstate 70 about 10 miles west of Glenwood Springs where lower speed limits account for long, hazardous curves as the highway follows the contours of the Colorado River.

Instead of slowing down after troopers turned on their sirens and lights, the person driving the Mustang accelerated to 150 mph, Colorado State Patrol spokesman Trooper Gary Cooper told the Denver Post.

"They tried to catch up. They weren't doing it," Cooper said. "They couldn't get close enough."

State Patrol notified local Garfield County law enforcement.