State to officially drop Garfield County COVID-19 restrictions to yellow starting Saturday, Feb. 6

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)



Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Garfield County will officially be dropped to the less-restrictive level “yellow” on the state’s COVID-19 dial metric.

Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan announced Friday that Garfield County and many other counties across Colorado will now be able to operate at level yellow.

The less-restrictive yellow metric allows businesses — including bars, restaurants and gyms, among others — to operate at 50% capacity or at a 150-person maximum limit. Meanwhile, bars and restaurants in the county can now extend last call to 11 p.m.

“I’ve just got to pat everybody on the back,” Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said. “We’re doing a great job of getting well, getting our inoculations and super-duper help from the health department, because they’ve been spreading the word.”

“We’ll just keep it up and get out of this crazy pandemic,” he added.

In addition to operating at level yellow COVID-19 restrictions, any businesses participating in the 5-Star variance program will be allowed to operate at an even less restrictive level blue once 70% of all Coloradans ages 70 and older have received their first vaccination, Ryan said.

“We have had a real sustained decline since November,” Ryan said of COVID-19 cases across the state.

The level blue metric will allow businesses to also operate at 50% capacity, but the in-person limit will be increased to 175 people. In addition, last call for level blue is midnight.

As of Friday, the two-week cumulative incident rate in Colorado is 322.1 cases per 100,000 people.

“This is all working and will work,” Polis said. “We just need to keep it up for a couple more months.”

This is a developing story.

