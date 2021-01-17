Steamboat City Council to vote on Triple Crown’s future
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs City Council will vote Tuesday whether to allow Triple Crown Sports to return to Steamboat this summer.
Council members approved a first reading of a new contract with the youth sports organization in December 2020, which requires Triple Crown to pay $35,000 to $40,000 in field use fees each year and removes the city’s sponsorship fee and capital investment obligations. The contract also specifies play is limited to youth events only, with no more than 70 teams for Triple Crown’s largest events.
The move comes after City Council unanimously voted against Triple Crown’s return in summer 2020 amid COVID-19 restrictions.
To view Tuesday’s agenda, visit docs.steamboatsprings.net:10100/OnBaseAgendaOnline.
