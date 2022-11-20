Steamboat Resort announces largest opening day in nearly a decade
Steamboat Resort is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with 17 trails and nearly 100 acres of terrain, according to a news release on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The amount of terrain is the most available on opening day since the 2014/2015 season eight years ago. The release credits Steamboat snowmaking teams for the ability to open so much terrain so early, as well as five feet of pre-season snowfall.
Skiers and riders will have acess to Christie Peak Express, the Gondola and Burgess Creek as well as two base area magic carpets.
Opening day trails include:
- Sitz Back
- Sitz
- Jess’ Cutoff
- Vogue
- Short Cut
- Stampede
- Heavenly Daze
- Wrangler
- Buckaroo
- Arc
- Tower
- Rudi’s
- Lightning
- Ego
- Lower Rainbow
- Skyline
- Velvet
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. is also expected to debut new features in the base area on opening day, such as the ice rink and stage.
