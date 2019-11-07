Steamboat Resort to open Nov. 15; earliest Opening Day in history

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Resort will open on the earliest date in its history.

The 2019-20 season will begin on Friday, Nov. 15, according to a news release from the ski area issued Thursday morning. This comes after significant snowfall and cool temperatures in October, with more than 63 inches of accumulation at mid-mountain.

“Winter came early to Steamboat and with record breaking snow in October, opening sooner was an easy decision,” Rob Perlman, president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., said in the news release.

Christie Peak Express will be the only available lift, with access to 10 trails and parts of the Lil’ Rodeo Terrain Park.

Daily lift passes will be sold at a reduced price of $50 for the first week of operations. All other season passes, including the Ikon Pass, will be valid for the earlier-than-expected opening day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

