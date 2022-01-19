Steamboat Springs rancher comes to Rifle to talk changes in the industry
A Steamboat Springs rancher is coming to Rifle to talk about how the ranching industry has changed over the years, a Rifle Heritage Center official announced.
Jo Stanko, of the Stanko Ranch near Steamboat Springs, is slated to present at the Rifle Branch Library at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. The Rifle Branch Library is located at 207 East Ave.
Stanko will highlight changes in ranching at altitude through three generations, as well as the challenges they face moving forward.
“It may have been gold and silver that brought non-indigenous people to Colorado, but it was the rich agricultural resources and diverse opportunities which caused them to stay,” a Heritage Center news release states.
Call 970-625-4862 or 970-625-3471 for more information.
