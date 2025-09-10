Steampunk and the Victorian Era return to Silt with clockwork and brass works 

The Silt Steampunk ‘Storical Shindig returns Saturday, Sept. 20, after a pandemic pause, bringing Victorian England with a twist of steam-powered imagination back to town.

“This is the third one. We would’ve had it during Covid, but we didn’t, until someone said we should bring it back,” Silt Historical Society President Pattie Peterson said. “So we did.”

The day will feature a costume contest, live music from Oran Mor and, according to Peterson, possibly “men in kilts.”

Other highlights include tea dueling, in which opponents dip cookies into tea for a set time and see who can hold theirs the longest before it crumbles. Teapot racing will also return, where teapots mounted on remote-control cars race a track for speed, style and creativity.

A tea duel from 2018 taking place at the Silt Steampunk ‘Storical Shindig at the Silt Historical Park, which will also have more tea duels and teapot racing. Pattie Peterson/Courtesy

“Participants will be timed and you might get points taken off if you tip over and have to reset,” Peterson said. “We will also be judging how cute or ornate your teapot on the car is.”

An absinthe demonstration will showcase the 19th-century drink known as “the green fairy.” A Denver presenter will bring the traditional apparatus used to drip water over sugar cubes into the spirit.

Peterson said tarot reader River, who works with Garfield County Libraries, will offer readings, while a volunteer named Red will lead children’s crafts such as decorating goggles, hats and making spinners.

“The libraries are helping us with this and have been very supportive,” Peterson said.

Food will be provided by the Two Forks food truck with a themed menu that includes Clockwork Eggs (scotch eggs), a Brassworks Melt (hot turkey sandwich) and Zeppelin Delight (a layered custard, cream and berry dessert).

Vendors will sell items such as mineral knives, hatchets and face painting, along with Dan’O McCue’s functional art. Melanie Unruh will present a trunk fashion show with several steampunk-inspired outfits.

“I come up with these brainchilds and I say to the other volunteers, ‘let’s do this!’ and they always look at me like I’m crazy,” Peterson said. “Then things like this happen.”