Strawberry Days Festival announces 2023 main stage lineup

The Martini Shot, of Colorado Springs, performs during Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs on June 16, 2022.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The 126th annual Strawberry Days Festival has released their 2023 lineup for the festival slated June 16-18 at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs.

A number of local artists will get the chance to have their music heard throughout the course of the three-day festival. Genres of music range from rock to jazz and will be available for music-goers to hear.

Alongside a number of artists and bands set to make an appearance are opportunities to attend a line-dancing lesson and observe a fire-dancing show. The festival will also include a number of food trucks and an arts and crafts fair where multiple pieces will be on display from local, regional and national artists.

Here is the main stage lineup date and times for your 2023 Strawberry Days Festival:

Friday, June 16:

4:30-5:30 p.m. — Cody Jeffryes:

Born and raised in the Roaring Fork Valley, Cody Jeffryes has spent the past 15 years creating and sharing his unique music all across Colorado. A sophisticated country rock sound with a soulful 1970s vibe, he has performed in multiple theaters throughout Colorado including the Aggie Theater and Larimer Lounge.

6-7:30 p.m. — Highway 82 Band:

Western Colorado’s Highway 82, which was founded in the Roaring Fork Valley in 2018, performs a diverse medley of originals, country rock and classic country. Made up of five Western Slope residents, the band has become known for their country sound thanks to legendary valley guitarist Frank Martin.

8-10 p.m. — Funkiphino:

Known for their mash-ups, Funkiphino blends a variety of music genres, including old-school funk and R&B soul, to become a hit sensation throughout Colorado. The band of choice for the 55th Presidential Inaugural Ball in Washington in 2005, Funkiphino has earned nominations as best funk band from Westword Magazine and Marquee Magazine.

Saturday, June 17

Noon-3 p.m. — 101st Army Band

AColorado Army National Guard band now in its 80th year, the 101st Army Band’s purpose is to perform musical entertainment and ceremonial music on behalf of Colorado and the US Army. The only Army band in Colorado, the group performs a range of musical genres including patriotic, jazz, country, classical and rock.

3-3:30 p.m. — Line Dancing Lesson with Rachael DeGraffenried

While attending the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming, Rachael DeGraffenried developed a love for line dancing. Since then, she has performed all over Denver and now teaches dance lessons at Native Son on the last Friday of each month and at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Dustin Elliot and The Broken Rodeo

influenced by greats such as Waylon, Hank, and Del Reeves just as much as by the modern sounds of Sturgill, Hank 3, and Charley Crockett, Dustin Elliot and The Broken Rodeo’s goal as a band is to continue on the deep traditions of country and western music. Dustin Elliot’s debut album is currently in the works and is set to release this summer.

5-6 p.m. — The Know Bodies Band

A local band hailing from Glenwood Springs, The Know Bodies Band is an improvisational group that draws inspiration from regions such as South Africa, New Mexico and Colorado. The group performs rock, reggae, funk, jazz, and blues, including original and cover songs.

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Echo Monday

A three-piece power trio, Echo Monday hails from the Roaring Fork Valley and performs rock/alternative music from the 1970s to the present with a strong ’90s influence. They cover songs originated by artists such as Weezer, Sublime, Blink-182, Nirvana and more.

8-10 p.m. — Ponder The Albatross

Since the band’s formation in 2015, Ponder the Albatross has thrived on the road, performing live shows around the US and the Rocky Mountains and progressively expanding their reach. Ponder the Albatross calls themselves a mountain band, playing lively rock/gypsy/grass and getting mountain pubs and festivals up and dancing with a strong connection to the music. During a band break during the festival, SolFire Entertainment and Dance of the Sacred Fire will provide a fire show for spectators to watch from 8:45-9 p.m.

Sunday, June 18



11-noon — Rodrigo

Hailing from Tijuana, Mexico, Rodrigo picked up the guitar at the age of 10 and studied classical guitar for more than 10 years. Since 2005, he has been performing live music, and his repertoire includes a variety of musical genres, including rock, pop, jazz, country, flamenco and latin music. He has over five years of playing experience in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Noon-2 p.m. — Los Mocochettes

A Denver-based xicanx/funk group with strong ties to the Mora Valley in northern New Mexico, Los Mocochettes music aims to get you up and moving and remind you of the amazing power you have to heal yourself and the following seven generations. The heartfelt goal of Los Mocochetes’ revolutionary music is to advance humanity as a whole.

2:30-4 p.m. — Peach Street Revival

Based out of Grand Junction, Peach Street Revival is a four-person rock band who plays original songs while also covering rock legends such as Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and more. The band’s distinctive sound is inspired by punk, blues and classic rock. Formed in 2018, the band has gone on to play at a number of colorado festivals including the Palisade Peach Festival and Cherry Creek Arts Festival.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit strawberrydays.com .