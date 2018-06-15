Strawberry Days memory: Mary Clapham, 1955 Queen

Strawberry Day always brings back good memories of the time I was in high school here in Glenwood Springs. The Miss Strawberry Days Queen contest was always one of the highlights.

One of my classmates, and now my wife, Mary Linda Clapham, became Queen in 1955. At that time, there was also a National Strawberry Queen contest held in Glenwood that Mary Linda also won.

She always jokes about riding a propane tank in the parade. Her picture with two horses is on display on a wall at the Valley View Hospital cafeteria. Mary Linda later went on to become Miss Colorado in the Miss Universe Contest.

I invite you to visit a display at Sayre Park near the basketball court that honors all the Strawberry Queens. Thanks to the Frontier Historical Society and Floyd Diemoz for assembling it.

— Glenn Vawter