QUIZ: Test how much you know about the Strawberry Days Festival and win prizes!

It’s that time of the year!

The 122nd Annual Strawberry Days Festival happens at the Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23.

One of the most traditional summer events in the Western Slope features food and crafts vendors, live music, games, a parade, and of course, free fresh strawberries.

Presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and Alpine Bank, the event also holds the Miss Strawberry Days competition, that awards scholarships to local high school girls.

Ahead of this year’s event, the Post Independent wants to know: How well do you know the Strawberry Days Festival?

Take the five-question quiz by June 18th and enter the race to win special festival prizes, including beverage coupons, t-shirts, and cups, a $50 value provided by The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.

Quiz below: