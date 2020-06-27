Strawberry Shortcake 4K time trial runs Sunday

In this June 2019 file photo, Kate Phillips makes her way to the finish line of the Strawberry Shortcut 10K on a cold and wet Sunday morning.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The Strawberry Shortcake 4K individual time trial — a replacement for the Strawberry Shortcut race that was canceled this month due to the coronavirus — takes place between 7:30–9 a.m. Sunday, June 28.

Runners are asked to show up at the starting line on the west end of Donegan Road in West Glenwood based on their estimated time, and clock themselves on the 4K (2.5 mile) course.

Up to four runners/walkers at a time will go off in time-trial fashion every 2 minutes.

Those expecting to complete the course up to the Mitchell Creek Fish Hatchery and back in less than 20 minutes are asked to be ready to go between 8–8:10 a.m. Under 24-minute runners should be ready from 8:12–8:20, and those in the 24-30 minute range should prepare to start after 8:20. Walkers will start after 8:30 a.m.

Suggested wave times are encouraged, but anyone can complete the course on their own and record a time. Prizes, including former Shortcut and Glenwood Springers medals and t-shirts, will be awarded to the top finishers.