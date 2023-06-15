Strawberry Shortcut races return to Glenwood Springs for its 46th year

Last year's 10K, 5K and 1-Mile race winner runs during the 2022 Strawberry Shortcut 1-Mile race

John Stroud/Post Independent

The 46th annual Strawberry Shortcut event, which features a 10K, 5K, and 1-Mile race that has drawn in athletes from all over the world, is set to take place on Sunday.

Started in 1976, the Strawberry Shortcut races have become a staple not only for the city of Glenwood Springs, but also for a certain organization without the Rocky Mountain region.

Since the race’s beginnings, substantial proceeds each year have been donated to the Western region of the Special Olympics Colorado organization. With funds and donations from the Bank of Colorado, which has been a lead contributor in donating money since the bank’s arrival to Glenwood Springs in 1993, the Special Olympics have been able to continue to provide athletic practices.

“This is a special event that has benefited so many people throughout the entire western region of Colorado,” Western Regional Manager of Special Olympics Colorado Michelle Pewters said. “We are really grateful to everybody who is participating, everyone who supported it and sponsored it and, of course, all of our athletes that are going to be there supporting the event.”

With the Strawberry Shortcut races being halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Colorado proceeded to give the Special Olympics of Colorado a $7,500 donation. Bank of Colorado Market President Bill Deter said it’s important to continue to support the organization regardless of circumstances.

“Obviously we couldn’t carry on with the event in 2020 due to the pandemic, but we still felt it was necessary to put some money towards an organization with a great cause,” Deter said. “The Special Olympics give a lot of people an important opportunity to not only stay healthy and active, but it can play a big role as a social aspect in many people’s lives.”

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of participants within the events saw a heavy decrease in recent years. Now, the event is starting to shape back into form.

“In the years after the pandemic, we were seeing participant numbers in the teens,” Strawberry Shortcut Director Mike Kishimoto said. “This year, we have more than 200 people registered to participate in the event which is great to see not only for us, but also for the great cause that these races stand for.”

Among the number of participants running in the event, 50 of the 1,430 athletes part of the Western Region Special Olympics Colorado organization will also take part in one of the three races of their choosing.

“We can’t wait for this weekend and we can’t wait to have some fun,” Pewters said.

With each race slated to start and end at Bethel Plaza — 7th and Grand Avenue — Sunday’s race start times are:

10K- 7:30 a.m.

5K- 9:00 a.m.

1-Mile- 10 a.m.

While online registration has already closed, those looking to sign up and participate in the races can do so at 7 a.m. at Bethel Plaza.