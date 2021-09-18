Structure fire on eastern edge of Glenwood Springs

A firefighter sprays a burning house with water in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Multiple agencies are responding to a structure fire on the eastern edge of Glenwood Springs near Seventh Street and Palmer Avenue.

Everyone who was believed to be in the structure is safe and accounted for and nearby residents have been evacuated, said Mina Bolton emergency services coordinator for the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.

Neighbor John Gonzales said he was sitting on his back porch around 3:30 p.m. when started to see black smoke rising from the structure and called 911.

“Pretty soon I looked over and it was a big poof of black smoke,” he said. “I’ve been sitting here hoping it doesn’t catch that house and that house and and that house and the mountainside and everything else.”

Gonzales said the occupant of the house evacuated his wife, who was possibly sleeping, before it was too late.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

“He broke in there and got her out,” he said. “But somehow he burned his arm.”

A wildland division is on scene patrolling the nearby brush to ensure the fire doesn’t spread into public lands nearby and a helicopter is on the way, Bolton added.

Another neighber, Matt Creer, said he didn’t see the fire immediately but came later on the scene.

“There was some black smoke coming from the right hand balcony over there, like a pretty thick plume of that black smoke,” he said. “Then it just kind of spread from there.”

Nearby structures are not believed to be threatened currently, but they are being monitored, Bolton said.

Responding agencies include the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue have also responded to assist. Glenwood Springs Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and more.

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue are also en route.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.