Structures threatened near Cabin Lake Fire burning in Flat Tops north of New Castle

Multiple structures are threatened, including Seven Lakes Lodge and nearby cabins which have been evacuated, as crews are actively responding to the Cabin Lake Fire, located off of CR 17 [Buford/New Castle] Road, U.S. Forest Service said late Sunday.

“The fire is moving south and east into heavy timber, burning on the White River National Forest and private land in Rio Blanco County,” according to a White River National Forest press release.

The fire was estimated at about 200 acres Sunday night. A cause was unknown.

A reverse 911 call has been issued to residents of County Road 17 to alert them to firefighting equipment in the area and the potential that a pre-evacuation or evacuation order may be issued, according to the release.

The Buford-New Castle Road is closed on the Rio Blanco County side, at County Road 10 and County Road 17 intersection and south to the Meadow Lake Campground Turnoff (Forest Road 601).

Meadow Lake Campground remains open; the fire is approximately 7 miles northwest of Meadow Lake.

“The fire is active and wind-driven, making crowning runs through heavy timber, spotting and torching to the south and southeast,” fire management officials said in the release.

As of Sunday night, two engines were focused on structure protection at Seven Lakes Lodge. Before dark, the fire was being suppressed by one air attack platform, one large air tanker, one Type 1 helicopter, one type 3 helicopter, three Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) and one Type 1 Hotshot crew.

Smoke from the fire may be visible from Meeker, Buford, Meadow Lake campground, and New Castle. For information on smoke visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colo_advisory.aspx

For information on evacuations, follow the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/RioBlancoCountySheriffsOffice/ .