Student dies at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus Wednesday evening

The Garfield County coroner is investigating the death of a student at the Colorado Mountain College-Spring Valley campus Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the school.

"We are working with the student's family to see how we can provide support for them during this most difficult time," the press release said.

"The Garfield County coroner has been conducting an investigation into the cause of death. This incident comes on the heels of a single-car accident that took the life of another Spring Valley student Monday night on Transfer Trail, which has already had an impact on some students, faculty and staff. That accident also remains under investigation.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of both of these students. We have made counseling services available to students, faculty and staff during this most difficult time, and will continue to do so. We continually work to be prepared to respond effectively to incidents that can affect our campus community. Nonetheless, preparation does not soften the shock and distress felt by the students, staff and faculty. We ask that the media respect the privacy of our students' families, and our students, at this most difficult time."

At this time, there has been no determination on the cause of death.