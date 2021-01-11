Student illnesses cancel Roaring Fork High School in-person classes Tuesday

Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale announced Monday that it will cancel in-person classes Tuesday after a handful of students came down sick with possible COVID-19 symptoms on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Roaring Fork School District, four students exhibited “concerning symptoms” at school, including nausea, headaches and vomiting, all within a short period of time.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling in-person school at RFHS on Tuesday,” according to a statement issued to parents. Athletic practices were also canceled for Monday and Tuesday.

“The students were immediately sent to the health tent for evaluation and then sent home and encouraged to seek medical attention and get a COVID test as these are all possible COVID-19 symptoms,” the release stated.

“Because this situation does not present as a typical COVID-19 outbreak, the school immediately contacted the fire department to check the environment and were given the all-clear,” the district said. “The school closed off the areas of the building where the students presented symptoms and had windows open in all rooms.”

On Tuesday, the school is to be given a deep clean before students will be allowed to return on Wednesday, the release stated.

Classroom teachers were to be in touch with students about doing asynchronous school work on Tuesday.