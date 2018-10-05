 Student section cheers | PostIndependent.com

Student section cheers

Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs Demons student section cheer on the home team during Tuesday night's rivalry volleyball game against the Rifle Bears. The Demons went on to win their homecoming game, 3-0.

The Glenwood Springs Demons student section cheer on the home team during Tuesday night's rivalry volleyball game against the Rifle Bears. The Demons went on to win the game 3-0.