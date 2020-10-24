Students, teachers at three Rifle schools latest to be sent to quarantine after positive COVID cases
The Garfield Re-2 School District has transitioned 81 students and nine educators at three Rifle schools to online instruction while in quarantine for 14 days, due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 and individuals experiencing symptoms.
The impacted schools are Rifle High School and Highland and Wamsley Elementary schools, the district said in a late Saturday news release..
“Garfield Re-2 was made aware of two separate situations that led to the quarantines,” according to the release. “The cases are not related.”
The district and building administrators are working with Garfield County Public Health on follow-up investigation and contact tracing. In the meantime:
- Individuals diagnosed are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.
- Activities when those individuals could have spread COVID-19 have been assessed.
- The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 have been instructed to stay home from school for 14 days (quarantine) after the exposure.
“Any child that was in at least one class or group as the person diagnosed with COVID-19, must follow quarantine instructions and stay home from school for 14 days from the date of exposure,” the district said in the release.
Impacted students will switch to online instruction beginning Monday, and will not be allowed back to school until their quarantine period completes, according to the release.
“Custodial staff has cleaned and disinfected the schools and they are prepared for the return of non-impacted students and staff.”
Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19 — including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea — should:
- Isolate until you/your child have had no fever for at least 24 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) and other symptoms have improved.
- Wait until at least 10 days have passed since you/your child were tested or your symptoms first appeared. A limited number of persons with severe illness may require an extended duration of isolation up to 20 days after symptoms first appear. (https://covid19.colorado.gov/how-to-isolate)
- Have your child tested.
- Continue to keep your child home from school and avoid other activities around other people.
- Notify the school.
- Seek medical care and testing for COVID-19, calling your doctor before you show up.
Questions can be directed to Garfield County Public Health 970-945-6614, or in Rifle at 970-625-5200.
Source: Garfield Re-2 School District
