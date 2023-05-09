Studio for Arts and Works holding open house Thursday to promote local artists

The Studio for Arts and Works (S.A.W.) is holding a free open house Thursday to promote the work of local artists throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

S.A.W., which was created by Carbondale residents Alleghany Meadows and Gavin Brook to provide artists studio space to work on their art, has played host to more than 70 local artists during the course of its 18-year history.

Giving artists the opportunity to display their art to the public via open houses throughout the years, the COVID-19 pandemic halted artists from having the opportunity to both work and unveil their art. Now, S.A.W. is back to give those artists that opportunity that has been stripped from them during the past few years.

“This is a great opportunity and I’m really excited that all of us at the studio will have this opportunity to show off the hard work that we have put into our art,” artist Lisa Ellina said.

The open house will display art from more than 25 artists and will also provide food and drinks along with live music.

Featuring ceramics, paintings, jewelry and more, Ellina said the open house also provides the art community a chance to connect and inspire other artists.

“There is such a strong art community in the valley and this gives everyone a chance to inspire each other and see what everyone is up to and working on,” Ellina said. “I’m always thrilled to be able to connect with the community and I think it’s great that we are finally able to do so after all that has happened these past couple years.”

The event will also include unique, hand-made gifts available for those looking to get Mother’s Day presents for their loved ones. Live music will begin after 5 p.m.