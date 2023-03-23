Final chance to view Studio for Arts + Works gallery at Carbondale Arts

Leah Aegerter "Limestone (Muav)" Abaca paper, pigment, thread

Courtesy

This weekend is the second to last weekend to hear artist activations from Studio for Arts + Works gallery in Carbondale.

Come and view art from your local artist neighbors at SAW.

The SAW gallery is featuring more than 25 artists who work in the collaborative warehouse art space.

The show will bring eclectic, quality art and community together in the same room, said Mila Rossi, a mixed media artist in the show.

SAW is a refurbished auto mechanic shop that was turned into a minimalists art studio to house a collection of local artists.

The artists who reside there do all forms of media from ceramics and painting to weaving, photography and abstract art. There is even other media forms like radio broadcast and

Rossi uses mixed media art that will be featured in the gallery, photography and acrylics on canvas.

The gallery is a great way to see the hard and private work of local community members that people might not know exists otherwise, Simon Klein, another featured artist, said.

This is the first time in almost 10 years that the collaborative space has featured their art in one gallery together.

From 5-6:30 p.m. each Thursday throughout March, one to three artists from the SAW gallery will have an artist activation . The closing reception for the gallery will be on 5-7 p.m. April 6.

This Thursday’s artist activation will be Chris Hassig (drawing), Mila Rossi (mixed media) and

Cate Tallmadge (painting, weaving).

Next week’s activation will be March 30 with Jim Harris (printmaking) and Vanessa Gilbert (floral).

If you go… What: “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast” by Kia Neill and A group exhibition by the artists of Studio for Arts + Works When: artist activations 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 Where: Carbondale Arts, 76 S. Fourth St.

Other A&E happenings this weekend

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.

LGBTQ+ Dungeons and Dragons at the Glenwood Library

What: Pride Social: Dnd 5e adventure by Jack Dixon titled, “A Sticky Situation.”

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

Free Comedy Show in Carbondale

What: Captain POW (two-person comedy show)

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Thunder River Theatre, 67 Promenade, Carbondale

Magic at the Glenwood Springs Library

What: Magic: The Gathering!

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

Anime Club at Rifle Library

What: Anime Club

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rifle Branch Library, 207 E. Ave.

Gaming at Parachute Branch Library

What: Teen Gamers

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way

Student production of Beauty and the Beast in New Castle

What: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

When: 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday

Where: New Hope Church, 880 Castle Valley Blvd.

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 9-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave.

Art show experience in Carbondale

What: American Pop Art Exhibit

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend

Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82