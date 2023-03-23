Final chance to view Studio for Arts + Works gallery at Carbondale Arts
This weekend is the second to last weekend to hear artist activations from Studio for Arts + Works gallery in Carbondale.
Come and view art from your local artist neighbors at SAW.
The SAW gallery is featuring more than 25 artists who work in the collaborative warehouse art space.
The show will bring eclectic, quality art and community together in the same room, said Mila Rossi, a mixed media artist in the show.
SAW is a refurbished auto mechanic shop that was turned into a minimalists art studio to house a collection of local artists.
The artists who reside there do all forms of media from ceramics and painting to weaving, photography and abstract art. There is even other media forms like radio broadcast and
Rossi uses mixed media art that will be featured in the gallery, photography and acrylics on canvas.
The gallery is a great way to see the hard and private work of local community members that people might not know exists otherwise, Simon Klein, another featured artist, said.
This is the first time in almost 10 years that the collaborative space has featured their art in one gallery together.
From 5-6:30 p.m. each Thursday throughout March, one to three artists from the SAW gallery will have an artist activation. The closing reception for the gallery will be on 5-7 p.m. April 6.
This Thursday’s artist activation will be Chris Hassig (drawing), Mila Rossi (mixed media) and
Cate Tallmadge (painting, weaving).
Next week’s activation will be March 30 with Jim Harris (printmaking) and Vanessa Gilbert (floral).
What: “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast” by Kia Neill and A group exhibition by the artists of Studio for Arts + Works
When: artist activations 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30
Where: Carbondale Arts, 76 S. Fourth St.
Other A&E happenings this weekend
Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet
What: Vaudeville Spring Show
When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.
LGBTQ+ Dungeons and Dragons at the Glenwood Library
What: Pride Social: Dnd 5e adventure by Jack Dixon titled, “A Sticky Situation.”
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.
Free Comedy Show in Carbondale
What: Captain POW (two-person comedy show)
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Thunder River Theatre, 67 Promenade, Carbondale
Magic at the Glenwood Springs Library
What: Magic: The Gathering!
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.
Anime Club at Rifle Library
What: Anime Club
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rifle Branch Library, 207 E. Ave.
Gaming at Parachute Branch Library
What: Teen Gamers
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way
Student production of Beauty and the Beast in New Castle
What: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
When: 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday
Where: New Hope Church, 880 Castle Valley Blvd.
Safespace in Glenwood Springs
What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley
When: 9-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave.
Art show experience in Carbondale
What: American Pop Art Exhibit
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend
Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82
