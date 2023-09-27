Submit kudos, security camera registration and anonymous tips online to Rifle Police Department
Anyone wanting or needing to offer praise, register security cameras or submit an anonymous tip to the Rifle Police Department can now do so online.
The department announced on Wednesday it has made these new online amenities available at https://www.rifleco.org/1043/Police-Department-Forms—Submit-your-fe.
“Rifle Police Department continues to provide avenues for the public to provide input on community public safety,” Rifle Police Chief Deb Funston said. “This resource is an additional avenue for citizens to give thanks or provide input on ways we can improve our services. We have also created a new way for citizens to engage with our department through an anonymous tip form, giving them the ability to report tips on crimes anonymously through our webpage.”
Funston also said residents will also now be able to register their business and home security cameras online.
“The goal of the Neighborhood Video Partnership (NVP) program is to deter crime and promote public safety through collaboration between the Rifle Police Department (RPD) and the community we serve,” she said.
Included on the web page:
• Register your security cameras
• Submit an anonymous tip
• Thank an officer
• Offer suggestions for improvement
