Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County sponsors ‘Fall Connections Campaign’

A special training session on Monday offers "first aid" tips for youth in mental health crisis.

Shutterstock photo illustration

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County has announced several upcoming events centered on the promotion of mental and behavioral wellness.

The Fall Connections Campaign series begins Monday with a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training focused on identifying and helping youth who are in crisis.

The training session will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, at the Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave., in the community room.

According to organizers, the free event is geared toward parents, educators and youth crisis workers, and teaches adults how to better help those ages 12 to 18 years old who are suffering from challenges, such as being in a crisis state or battling addiction. Topics are to include:

Common mental health challenges for youth.

A review of typical adolescent development.

A five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

Anxiety, depression, substance use and other disorders in which psychosis may occur.

Disruptive behavior disorders, including ADHD and eating disorders.

To register, click on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3uXswCYX2DL8RC9zWWW_rXD6L1BkP-OL6KSE0suxWew9r4g/viewform; or, contact Sonja Linman: Prevention Specialist Roaring School District slinman@rfschools.com, or Courtney Dunn: Prevention Specialist Aspen School District cdunn@aspenk12.net

A similar event geared to mental health first aid for adults is being planned for sometime in September.

The free Fall Connections Campaign series has four additional scheduled events continuing through Nov. 23.

AUG. 24 — CONNECTION PICNIC

Noon – 3 p.m.: The Connection Picnic at Veltus Park, 901 Midland Ave., invites community members to a free, catered lunch, along with a guest speaker who is slated to talk about the need for connection as it relates to overall well being.

OCT. 10 — RFSD INFORMATION AND INSPIRATION EVENT

6 p.m.: Taking place at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, attendees will watch the film “The Ripple Effect” and a panel discussion will follow.

OCT. 12 — WESTERN SLOPE OUT OF THE DARKNESS WALK

10 a.m.: A walk beginning at Sayre Park, 1702 Grand Ave., is aimed at raising suicide awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. AFSP invests in new research, creates education programs and advocates for public policy on suicide prevention.

NOV. 23 — INTERNATIONAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE LOSS DAY

“Each year, AFSP supports hundreds of Survivor Day events around the globe where suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experiences,” according to the group’s website.

Garfield County’s installment will occur at Valley View Hospital, 1906 Blake Ave., in conference room 2C-D and will feature a screening of the documentary “Resilience and Connection.” Time to be determined.