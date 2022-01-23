Summer Advantage program registration open for K-5 students

Registration for the free collaborative summer academic and life enrichment program Summer Advantage is open.

The program runs from June 20 through July 22 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and is designed to prevent summer learning loss and advance math, reading and writing skills in between grades.

A news release from Summit 54, a local sponsor of the program, says that participants gain an average of 2.5 months in reading and math skills over the course of the summer school.

The program is available to children living within the Roaring Fork School District boundaries. The district, the second sponsor of the program, hosts the program in Basalt, Crystal River and Glenwood Springs elementary schools. Bus transportation is provided by the district.

Participants are given two meals a day, brain exercises, literacy and math instruction, a 40-minute recess and afternoon “enrichment programs” focusing on a variety of subjects including arts and environmental studies Monday through Thursday. “Fun Fridays” include field trips, community service projects and other activities.

The 2021 edition of the program is the 10th anniversary of the local edition, a branch of Summer Advantage USA. It was canceled in 2020 due to pandemic concerns.

The program is also seeking applications for teachers and teaching assistants. The release said the 70 educators participate in a one-week training. Teacher-to-student ratio is capped at 1:11.

Other local sponsors include USDA Summer Food Program, Focused Kids, Valley Settlement, Mountain Family Health Centers and Food Bank of the Rockies.

Registration for students and applications for educators are available at SummerAdvantage.org . More information is available at Summit54.org .