Summer markets open for season this week
Glenwood’s Tuesday Downtown Market and Music Series features Latin jazz musicians Mark and Josefina
Summer market season begins this week in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, with the return of the Tuesday evening Glenwood Downtown Market and Music Series and the Carbondale Farmers’ Market starting Wednesday.
Now in its 14th year, the Tuesday market and weekly music is now located along Seventh Street and beneath the Grand Avenue Bridge on the Bethel Plaza. It is slated to run weekly from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 21, featuring a variety of produce, crafts and food vendors.
Kicking off the music series this week will be Mark Johnson and Josefina Mendez, playing a mix of contemporary jazz and Brazilian classics.
Rounding out the weekly series are: June 29, Feler and Stahl; July 6, Oran Mor; July 13, Johnny Johnston; July 20, Kraig Kenning; July 27, Chris Bank and Vid Weatherwax; Aug. 3, Suzzanne Paris and John Michel; Aug. 10, Feeding Giants; Aug. 17, Frank Martin Duo; Aug. 25, Laurie Dameron; Aug. 31, Hap and Vid; Sept. 7, Larry and Patti Herd; Sept. 14, Vid Weatherwax; and Sept. 21, Queen Bees.
On Wednesday, the Carbondale Farmers’ Market opens for the season from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fourth and Main, and continuing each Wednesday with fresh produce from Western Slope farmers, plus food vendors and local crafts.
The Carbondale Market also features occasional live music starting later this month with Jeremy Isenhart and Dave Halchek on June 30.
Later this month, the Saturday Glenwood Springs Farmers’ Market, sponsored by the Peach Valley CSA, is slated to return to the parking lot between the Roaring Fork School District offices and Glenwood Springs High School.
Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.
