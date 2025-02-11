Summer reservations open for White River National Forest gems

Summer reservations are now open for popular spots in the White River National Forest, according to a news release from forest officials. Visitors can begin booking campgrounds, wilderness permits, and parking at scenic sites, ensuring they have a spot secured before the busy season begins.

Maroon Bells Scenic Area

Reservations for general parking and shuttles at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area will be available at a new website, http://www.visitmaroonbells.com . Shuttle reservations for the entire summer season, running May 24 through Oct. 20, open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 18. Parking reservations for May 15 through July 31 also open that day, while reservations for August through October will be available starting June 17.

To prevent all spots from filling up months in advance, a limited number of parking reservations will be released 72 hours before each date.

Overnight permits for Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness

Permits are required for overnight trips to some of the most visited areas in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, including Conundrum Hot Springs, the Four Pass Loop, and Capitol Lake. Reservations for trips between April 1 and July 31 open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15 at http://www.recreation.gov . Permits for August through November will become available on June 15.

Those who reserve overnight permits will receive a link in their confirmation email to access dedicated wilderness parking and shuttle reservations at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area.

Developed campgrounds and group sites

Most of the more than 50 developed campgrounds in the 2.3 million-acre White River National Forest open for reservations six months in advance on http://www.recreation.gov . Depending on elevation, campgrounds begin operating as early as mid-May.

“Advanced reservations help take the worry away from finding a place to camp,” Recreation Program Manager Paula Peterson said. “We also have a limited number of first-come, first-served sites to help accommodate more spontaneous trips.”

Group sites, which can accommodate larger parties, also begin opening in mid-May. Reservations for these sites are available 365 days in advance.

Hanging Lake Trail

The Hanging Lake Trail remains closed as reconstruction continues, with an expected reopening in summer 2025. Updates on reservations will be posted at http://www.visitglenwood.com when available.

Trail reconstruction began in May 2024 to improve sustainability and handle high water levels. Crews plan to finish rebuilding the trail’s seven bridges, complete final trail work, construct a boardwalk at Spouting Rock and rebuild the trailhead area in 2025.

For more details on camping, reservations, and summer activities, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver .