Summer sales remain up for Glenwood Springs retailers

People mingle about in downtown Glenwood Springs near Bethel Plaza on Monday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs retail sales activity remained up more than 5% over the previous year through the heart of the summer tourist season, according to the latest city sales tax figures.

Through August, the city had collected nearly $12.4 million in sales taxes, representing roughly $335 million in total sales of retail goods and taxable services.

Just about every major business category was up through eight months of the year — the exception being a slight decline in the city’s general merchandise and miscellaneous retail categories.

Sales were down 0.60 percent for general merchandise, which includes national retailers such as Target and Walmart. However, that category remains the largest single sales tax generator for Glenwood Springs, pulling in more than $1.8 million in sales taxes through August.

Also down 0.68% was the catch-all miscellaneous retail category, which includes several of the downtown shops. In August alone, sales were up nearly 1.9% in that category.

For July, however, miscellaneous sales were down 2.5%, according to the city’s July and August sales tax reports.

The reports also continue to reflect the closing earlier this year of two large sales generators, the Safeway Foods store and American Furniture Warehouse.

Food store sales were down 10.6% in August, but were up 1.65% in July. Year to date, food store sales are up 3.7%.

Furniture and home furnishings were also down roughly 14.5% in August, but were up in July and year to date that category is running 14.8% ahead of last year.