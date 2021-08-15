UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 5:29 P.M. SUNDAY, AUG. 15: Interstate 70 is once again open through Glenwood Canyon, a Garfield County alert states.
Interstate 70 was closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, a Garfield County alert sent out shortly before 5 p.m. stated.
“I-70 is closed between mile markers 116 to the 133 both directions, Glenwood Canyon, due to a safety closure,” the release stated.
The closure comes less than two days after the interstate reopened following the longest closure in history due to mud slides in late July.
