UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE 5:29 P.M. SUNDAY, AUG. 15: Interstate 70 is once again open through Glenwood Canyon, a Garfield County alert states.

Interstate 70 was closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, a Garfield County alert sent out shortly before 5 p.m. stated.

“I-70 is closed between mile markers 116 to the 133 both directions, Glenwood Canyon, due to a safety closure,” the release stated.

The closure comes less than two days after the interstate reopened following the longest closure in history due to mud slides in late July.